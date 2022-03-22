ONTARIO — We will keep trying. That is the recent message from both lawmakers who have been working for the past couple of years to advance legislation on behalf of the city of Ontario to raise the local tax rate on retail marijuana sales.
As a bill failed to make it through the recent session, cities throughout Oregon will have to stick to the current cap of up to 3% for their local tax on those goods. The local tax is charged on top of the state’s 17% tax.
Ontario’s local tax rate is 3%. This was approved by voters in 2018 in the same vote that overturned the city’s ban on recreational marijuana dispensaries. Since the first dispensary opened its doors in June of 2019, Ontario has seen a heavy increase in traffic from nearby Idaho where marijuana remains illegal. That is one of the main reasons cited by city officials year after year in seeking to be able to raise the tax. Ontario has invested more than $30,000 with a lobbying firm to try see the proposal become law.
In 2019, House Bill 3096 aimed to increase the local tax from 3% to 17%, but it never made it out of committee. In 2021, House Bill 2015 aimed to increase it from 3% to 10% but never made it out of a work session.
And this year, Senate Bill 1506, co-sponsored by Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, never made it off the president’s desk after it was amended.
SB 1506 would have allowed municipalities to go to voters to raise the local tax up from 3% to 10%. After it wasn’t getting much traction, the bill got an amendment that greatly narrowed the scope. Rather than allowing all municipalities to raise taxes as first proposed, it was changed to be for those of a certain size and geographical location — specifically Ontario.
Though the city of Ontario is not named in the bill, as amended, the focus has been narrowed to those cities which are in a county with a population of 30,000 or more and which border another state that prohibits the sale of marijuana.
Even after working with the House on the amendment, Findley said the bill ultimately languished. However, at a recent town hall, he said he has “every intention” to work with his colleagues to determine why it didn’t pass and to reintroduce it for the 2023 session.
A bill related to the distribution of marijuana tax revenues from the state to cities and counties did pass the session. The aim of House Bill 4056 was to relieve counties and cities that lost state marijuana revenue due to the passage of Measure 110, which diverted some of those funds for drug treatment. The bill allows the formula for distribution for marijuana revenue to be adjusted annually for inflation and will be effective on June 3.
Measure 110 reduced expected revenues for the 2021-23 biennium by “about 73%.” The League of Oregon Cities aims to continue to push to bring the state’s share for cities “back to pre-Measure 110 levels,” as well as continue to seek an increase of the local marijuana tax limit for cities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.