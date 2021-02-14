ONTARIO
One of the few bills passed out of a committee to date is Senate Bill 52, which required the state Department of Education to develop a statewide education plan for students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or other minorities of gender identity or gender orientation.
The bill was assigned to the Senate Education Committee, which held a public hearing on the bill Feb. 3, and held a work session to vote on it Wednesday. The vote to move the bill out of committee on referral to the Joint Ways and Means Committees was 4-to-1. Chairman Michael Dembrow, vice chairman Chuck Thomsen, Sen. Sara Gelser, and Sen Chris Gorsek voted yes and Sen. Art Robinson voted no.
According to the bill, in developing the plan the department is to form an advisory group consisting of those who identify with a gender minority, representatives, of organizations that serve gender minorities.
The advisory committee is to consult with other minority advisory groups such as African-American, Hispanics and Native Americans for which plans have been developed.
“When I was in middle school, I experience a lot of bulling through homophobic slurs and many other horrible forms,” said Kellar Wells during testimony at the Feb. 3 hearing. “Because of these things, I was constantly under massive amounts of stress and felt like I could not trust anybody in my school.”
“If I had something like what this bill will achieve when the was happening to me, I would have had a much easier with time with school. And learning. But because there was not anything like his, I have had to struggle through almost every year of school up to this point,” the high school student said in submitted testimony.
In his written testimony Kevin Starrett said, “This is quite an ambitious undertaking considering that each of these orientations and countless others yet undiscovered and invented, will need their own carefully tailored plans.
“While young people across the state are being denied the chance of engaging in things like sports, the Oregon Legislature thinks it’s a valuable use of time and the costly services of Legislative Counsel to draft a bill that creates as many divisions as possible,” he continued.
Bob Sowdon also wrote in opposition.
“Committee Members, why are we segregating and dividing our youth by communities? It is insulting to separate children by identity. Keep the Government out of our children’s lives. Let them grow up without putting label on them.”
Sara Hepler from Clackamas County wrote, “I am a mother that watched her son struggle through high school as an openly gay student in a rural district. I was at a loss on how to best support him when schools are not equipped to support LGBTQ2SIA(plus) students or lack the education themselves on these issues. We need to take a hard look at why students are not reporting bulling, how those reports are being handled and implement supports to students so they can feel safe, heard and included in their schools. Senate Bill 52 would provide the foundations for LGBTQ2SIA(plus) students to succeed no matter what district they are from. As a mother knowing that students in the smallest of districts across Oregon has access and supports put in place is why I support Senate Bill 52.”
More than 30 people provided or gave testimony for the bill that now waits to see if Ways and Meals Committee will approve funding for it.
