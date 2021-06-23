Bill to create residential lots on some farmland heads to governor

ONTARIO — A bill to create lots for residential development was narrowly passed in the House late Tuesday afternoon, as Senate Bill 16 received final action in the Legislature before going to the governor’s desk. The vote was a narrow 32-to-27 tally mostly along party lines, after one representative was allowed to change her vote.
The bill will allow up to 200 of acres of non-farmable ground zoned for exclusive farm use to be rezoned residential within the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Region, which includes an area 20 miles within Oregon/Idaho border, from the Annex and Brogan areas south to Adrian.
The rezone of agriculture land for residential use was one of the proposals developed by the board which has oversight of the Border Economic Development program to make the area more competitive economically with Idaho, in this case to make more rural lots available for people who want to build in the country.
Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, who was a sponsor of the bill along with Sens. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Bill Hansell, R-Athena, said up to 100 two-acre lots could be developed, which would have to be approved by a county review board. The sites could not have been farmed for the three previous years.
“[The plan] will not impede farming,” he said.
The program will not be expanded to the rest of Malheur County or to other areas of the state.
Pau’l Evans, D-Monmouth, said he was a reluctant “yes,” on the bill, recognizing the the Border Board had determined the bill is the best solution they could find given their circumstances.
Commenting on the challenges rural communities have in development, Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford., said, “The land-use system isn’t geared for rural Oregon to be successful.”
