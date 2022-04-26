FRUITLAND — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will be at Fruitland City Park on Wednesday, for a ceremonial bill signing event to honor the Idaho Endangered Missing Persons Act, also known as “Monkey’s Law.” The law, Senate Bill 1378, was co-sponsored by Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, and Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, in response to the disappearance of 5-year-old Michael “Monkey” Joseph Vaughan nine months ago.
“What we all want to do is to find Michael and bring him home. In the meantime, what we can do is make sure statewide, regional and national alerts can go out immediately,” wrote Lee on her Facebook page on Saturday. “Michael didn’t qualify for an Amber Alert. Read that heartbreaking sentence again.
“Thanks to Monkey’s Warriors, I received hundreds of emails demanding we do something to fix this. They were right — we needed a better system and a policy — so I went to work,” the statement reads. “There is still more to do — so much more and I’m still working on this — I promise.”
Wednesday marks exactly nine months since Michael went missing on July 27, 2021.
“Please come to Fruitland City Park to celebrate the passage of Monkey’s Law which creates Idaho’s first-ever Endangered Missing Persons Alert. And let’s gather to make sure we continue to say Michael “Monkey” Vaughan’s name, share his picture, and bring him home.”
The event begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Lee said the effort is not about politics, but that she would use her platform to keep Michael’s name fresh on the public’s minds.
“I hope you will, too. One missing child is one too many. This is our community and our responsibility!”
The event will see members of law enforcement in attendance, along with Michael’s family. The new law allows emergency alerts to go out statewide and across state lines in the event a vulnerable individual goes missing, regardless of eligibility for an Amber Alert.
The actual bill was signed into law March 31.
Individuals with credible information are urged to contact the Payette County Sheriff’s at (208) 642-6006, extension 0, or email tips to findmichael@fruitland.org. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-2677, 343cops.com.
Following the bill signing, Little will make his way to the Vendome Event Center in Weiser for an Operation: Esto Perpetua roundtable discussion.
