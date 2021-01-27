Bill proposes end to school resource officer; Nyssa School District leader says it’s ‘a terrible decision’

Cpl. Robert Rodriguez, of Nyssa Police, shared his experience as a school resource officer during a presentation in July of 2017. A bill floated in the Oregon Legislature would mean an end to those officers on school grounds. Nyssa School District Superintendent says it's a bad idea, and that Rodriguez is a valuable asset to the school.

ONTARIO

The Oregon Legislature is just getting underway, and a bill introduced into the Senate would effectively end the use of police officers as resource officers in local schools.

Senate Bill 238 was introduced at the request of the Senate Interim Committee on Education.

If passed, the bill would prohibit a school board from approving “a contract or other agreement that provides members of a law enforcement agency to be assigned to schools of the school district.”

Any school district having a police officer assigned to the district, when the bill would become effective, would have to redistribute funds budgeted for that position to community outreach programs and to meet mental health and behavioral health needs.

Nyssa School Superintendent Darren Johnson said he had been hearing discussion about the idea, but did not know it had reached the Legislature.

“This is a terrible decision,” Johnson said during a phone interview Monday. “It doesn’t need to be a state law. It needs to be a local decision.”

Commenting that resource officers build rapport with students, Johnson said, “It is not a punitive thing.”

“He bring much value to the districts,” Johnson said, referring to Robert Rodriguez, the Nyssa school resource officer, adding the helps people a lot.

“He brings resources to school we can’t access otherwise.”

The bill has been assigned to the Senate Education Committee but no further action has been scheduled at this time.

