The third bill submitted by the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board to the Oregon Legislature was heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday afternoon. This one gives preferences to residents of the border region for civil service jobs if the majority of work is done within the region.
House Bill 2026, introduced by Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, would give residents of the region a boost for jobs by giving five percentage points to the total combined examination score on their application.
According to information presented to the board by Shawna Peterson, executive director of the Border Board, a hiring preference for people living in the border region for public jobs will help boost the border region and its residents and attract new residents
The region in Oregon gets a large majority of its workers from Idaho, including 75% of the employees of the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to Peterson.
“This dynamic is not unique to SRCI, and the result is economically and socially disastrous,” she said.
However, the legislation would not replace qualification- or merit-based hiring, she said.
“Eastern Oregon’s growth is stagnant and losing businesses and residents to Idaho,” said Peterson.
She said this includes a stagnant tax base and stagnant population.
In answer to a question from the committee, Peterson said the bill is just one step the border board is taking to try to improve the county’s economy.
The bill is up for a work session on Wednesday.
Other bills proposed by the boarder board this session would open up rural land for residential development and ease the way for contractors from other states to get licensed in Oregon.
