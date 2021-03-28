ONTARIO
A bill related to people who are homeless was voted out of committee Thursday afternoon and two more bills of possible concern are up for a possible committee vote on Tuesday.
House Bill 3115 seeks to give some protection to people who are homeless as they try to find a place to locate outdoors. Its floor session has not yet been set.
The bill would require that local laws regulating sitting, lying, sleeping and doing things to keep warm outdoors are to be reasonable as to time, place and manner on property that is open to the public, and consideration should be given to people looking for a place to be.
During Thursday’s work session discussion it was confirmed in the bill, the term “public property” referred to city and county owned property. However, committee member Rep. Kim Wallan, R-Medford, said the term should have broader definition to provide more alternatives. She was joined in the minority by Rep. Rick Lewis, Silverton, and Lily Morgan, R-Grants Pass, in voting against the bill. Voting for the bill, all Democrats, were Chairwoman Rep. Janelle Bynum, Clackamas; Karin Power, Milwaukie; Maxine Dexter, Portland; Jason Kropf, Bend; Mart Wilde, Eugene; and Ken Helm, Washington County.
House Bill 2543 would ban the transfer of fire arms by gun dealers or private parties if the State Police is unable to determine if the intended recipients are qualified to receive firearms.
The debate during the hearings was between rights supporters and those arguing the proposed law would help keep guns out of the wrong hands.
House Bill 3273 forbids law enforcement agencies from released booking photos except for specific reasons. Photos may be released to the person in the photo, to other law enforcement agencies, to the public if for help in apprehension and upon conviction.
Publish-for-pay publications would be required to remove and destroy booking photos upon request.
HB 2543 and HB 3273 are scheduled to be up for a vote in the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday. The committee meeting starts at 2 p.m. Mountain Time.
