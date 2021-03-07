MALHEUR COUNTY
A bill related to regulating when and where people experiencing homelessness can be on public property is up for a hearing by the Oregon House Committee on Judiciary at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
House Bill 3115, sponsored by House Speaker Tina Kotek includes an emergency declaration, so if passed, it would be effective immediately. As written, it would require cities or counties to ensure local laws for “sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to the public” are “objectively reasonable” regarding time, place and manner” for homeless individuals.
The bill specifies that “keeping warm and dry” cannot involve using fire or flame in order to survive outdoors in the current environmental conditions.
Per the bill, public property would mean anything under ORS 131.705. That statute defines public property as public lands, premises and buildings, including but not limited to any building used in connection with the transaction of public business or any lands, premises or buildings owned or leased by this state or any political subdivision therein.”
Additionally, the bill would create affirmative defense for those people when the law is not objectively reasonable, allowing homeless persons to challenge the law in the county’s respective circuit court. Furthermore, they may even be awarded attorney fees in certain circumstances.
The bill proposes that “reasonableness” will be determined on the totality of circumstances.
The public hearing on Tuesday will also include other bills regarding corrections. These are House Bill 2367, which establishes a right to rest; House Bill 3035, which directs the Department of Corrections and local jails to asses and address health care needs of inmates upon intake; and House Bill 2200, which requires jails to contact primary health care provider of detainee within 72 hours of booking to ensure they receive prescribed health care.
Law enforcement leaders weigh in
The newspaper reached out to local law enforcement officials to see whether there are any local laws regarding homelessness. Local police chiefs weighed in with their concerns over the matter.
“Our hands are going to be tied,” if the bill passes, said Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau in a phone interview on Friday.
The city of Nyssa currently has code that disallows camping in a tent or trailer in city limits. With HB 3115, law enforcement officers wouldn’t be able to enforce the camping rule any longer, he says.
“There will be even more people embedding and camping, and it will deteriorate livability,” Rau said.
There are three factions of homelessness, Rau said. This includes people who are victims of circumstance, people who are suffering from addiction and or mental illness, and “a criminal element that prey on the other two, which compounds the problem.”
While not all people experiencing homelessness are addicts and criminals, a certain few are, he said. Along with that comes a drug element including discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia, and the fact that people under the influence don’t react to situations the same way, the chief states.
“Homelessness is a serious issue,” Rau said, adding that it is critical to get faith-based organizations involved in finding solutions.
He said the city of Ontario’s decision to break up a homeless camp on the river in 2018 was “poorly planned,” and that 16 tiny homes opening after the fact was insufficient for the hundreds experiencing homeless.
“The county needs shelter mechanisms and socio-economic factors, including housing and jobs,” Rau said.
Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero agrees there will be challenges if HB 2367 passes.
“Should they pass, it will definitely create additional challenges for both cities and LE [law enforcement], who will likely need to make several changes to current ordinances, agency policies, and compel LE to serve as shelter seekers for the homeless who are removed from certain public areas,” he wrote in an email on Friday. “I think it will invite a “Skid row” type of opportunity and frustrate many business owners who already deal with vagrants in the public areas around their businesses.”
However, Romero said he believes law enforcement will still be able to remove those persons blatantly blocking public rights-of-way, such as sidewalks, driveways and the street. He added that it was “poorly thought out” proposed legislation.
“I’ve learned over the years that the term ‘reasonableness’ does not mean the same in all parts of the country,” said Romero. “Oregon tends to be more restrictive on the enforcement of anything, in my opinion. Makes it very challenging for preserving the general health and quality of life for the many hardworking, law-abiding community members that have achieved their goals of becoming productive and contributing members of society.”
A request for comment regarding county rules from Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe was not returned by deadline. However, in 2019, the Malheur County Court adopted an ordinance which banned using recreational vehicles as permanent dwellings and limiting their use as temporary homes. In that hearing, opponents of the ordinance cited local homeless numbers as a reason not to enact the ban.
Testimony is already pouring in
Numerous people already have submitted written testimony ahead of the hearing with most of the comments submitted through Friday in support of the bill.
Vanessa Houk, from southern Oregon said she has done homeless outreach in her region for the last decade.
“I’ve seen how sleep deprivation leads to other issues, including unmanaged mental health issues and how exhaustion forces people (often women, but men, too) to ‘partner up’ for shelter and protection,” she said in written testimony.
Written testimony must be submitted no later than 2 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.