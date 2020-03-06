PAYETTE COUNTY — Debate over how to keep Idaho’s teachers motivated to stay in Idaho has resulted in one bill, aimed at helping Idaho do just that. House Bill 523 is sponsored by Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, and follows Gov. Brad Little’s $223 million proposal to increase pay for veteran teachers.
The Bill passed the House 52-10-8 on Feb. 26. District 9 Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, voted in favor of the bill.
“The passage of this bill will be a big boost for the schools in District 9,” said Kerby. “We lose many high quality, experienced teachers to Oregon, and this investment will help keep them here.”
He believes the increases should balance out on the state’s balance sheets.
“The expenditures over time are well within Gov Little’s 5-year revenue projections,” Kerby said.
Boyle did not return requests for comment as of press time.
The bill has been given its first reading and referred to the Senate as of press time.
