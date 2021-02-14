For rent sign file photo

Nearly $176 million in federal coronavirus aid will go toward rent or utility bills for Idaho renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, are sponsoring legislation to provide relief to landlords who are suffering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate Bill 330 would establish an income tax credit to cover or forgive nonpayment of rent by a landlord’s tenet.

“The Legislature has convened more than once since this pandemic started to deliver critical support to renters who have suffered from job losses and other unforeseen final financial impractical of COVID-19 and rightfully so,” said Sen. Findley, in announcing the legislation. “Now is the time for us to offer the same help to our landlords who have also financially suffered from these impacts.”

Findley had previously introduced a similar bill before invited by Johnson to co-sponsor her bill.

“This thoughtful, smart bipartisan bill deserves full support from our colleagues in the Legislature,” Findley continued. “We need to to all we can to support struggling Oregonians and provide relief for our small business owners who’ve been hit during these tough times.”

The bill was referred to the Senate Housing and Development Committee.

