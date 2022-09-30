ONTARIO — For Betty Carter, retirement has proven to be a long time coming. She spent the first 29 years of her career in health care in California, before she and her husband, Billy Carter, moved to Oregon so he could take up work at Snake River Correctional Institution. She soon followed him in working for the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Now, 27 years later, Betty is reaping the rewards of her 56-year body of work. Until this year, she was a work skills coordinator, a career made possible through Oregon’s Measure 17, which was approved by voters in 1994. The measure requires that eligible inmates work or attend school for 40 hours per week.



Tags

Load comments