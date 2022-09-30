ONTARIO — For Betty Carter, retirement has proven to be a long time coming. She spent the first 29 years of her career in health care in California, before she and her husband, Billy Carter, moved to Oregon so he could take up work at Snake River Correctional Institution. She soon followed him in working for the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Now, 27 years later, Betty is reaping the rewards of her 56-year body of work. Until this year, she was a work skills coordinator, a career made possible through Oregon’s Measure 17, which was approved by voters in 1994. The measure requires that eligible inmates work or attend school for 40 hours per week.
In a phone interview with the Argus on Thursday, Betty shared how she became interested in working to rehabilitate inmates, as an observer of that state’s prison system in that era.
“I had said to my husband when we were in California, he was working for the system there … I had said, ‘You know, they need to be working!’ And then we move over here and I get the job working with the work program. I thought it was like deja vü.”
Betty first started her work coordinating community work crews for the institution. In a separate phone interview the same day, Billy said Betty was the first such coordinator for her division.
“It was really a good experience,” he said. “You feel like you’re making a major contribution to society by keeping the inmates positive and providing them an opportunity to get onto the right track.”
Betty presently sits on several boards in the community. This includes Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education, which voters first elected her for in 2014; Four Rivers Community School Board of Directors; Project DOVE Board of Directors and Four Rivers Cultural Center Board of Directors. She said she is still working to determine when to step back from each of their roles.
She also previously served on the Ontario City Council, having been elected by voters to that role in 2015.
Betty says her mother, Marion Washington, is her greatest influence. Billy expressed gratitude to the community for their support.
“I have been training a couple of young ladies,” Betty noted. “I really want them to continue the mission of what we have established so far, and that they be successful in their roles. I hope that the integrity that I brought to my work and my commitment, that they continue to carry that on forward.”
A retirement celebration will be held for Betty today, Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Ontario Elks Lodge. The address is 20 S.W. Third St.
Noteworthy is that Billy is also retired from the institution and now works as an instructional aide for Ontario School District alternative high school program “for fun,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.