Better buses for the Bulldogs: Nyssa schools budget meetings underway

NYSSA
The Budget Committee of the Nyssa School District held a public meeting Tuesday night to receive the budget message and receive comments from the public, regarding the budget for the 2021-22 school year, which included a supplemental budget. The budget committee approved the budget after its first reading, and other meetings are scheduled at the end of the month. The fiscal year stretches from July 1 to June 30, 2022.
The budget plan covered a large portion of information; including instructional services, support programs, federal funding, and other various funds. The ESSER II grant is a significant topic within the budget plan, and was discussed amongst the committee to decide the proper usage of the funding.
The monies allotted to Nyssa in this second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding was $1.61 Million. Under the ESSER fund established as part of the Education Stabilization Fund in the CARES Act, state educational agencies will award subgrants to local educational institutions to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools across the nation.
The Nyssa Budget Committee has decided to use the funding in multiple departments. The funds, not in its entirety, will be used to update supplies in the culinary department; as well as constructional updates involving the air ventilation systems and the cost that will coincide with the replacement.
Another portion of the funding will be used to replace the buses and vans owned by the Nyssa School District that will not follow the Oregon statute, (ORS 468A.7961). The statute states that the program’s goal is to replace, retrofit, or repower diesel school buses in an effort to preserve air quality and the health of the community by reducing harmful emissions. It requires cleaner burning, diesel school buses ahead of the 2025 deadline; including a list of minimum standards that the buses must comply with.
“More efficient diesel engines burn up to 95% cleaner than the older, dirtier versions. That’s a significant improvement,” said DEQ Air Quality Administrator Ali Mirzakhalili on the oregon.gov website. “By broadening the number of diesel engines that qualify, we are encouraging school districts to work with us to upgrade even more of their bus fleets for the benefit of their students and the environment.”
All buses that will not meet the statute’s limitations will be ‘void of use’ for the district until the buses are brought back to regulation.
The committee’s plan, over the next few years leading up to 2025, is to purchase or update the buses periodically. It would be a collective process over time that would eventually lead to the school district being completely updated. This process won’t consume the entirety of the federal funding; it will steadily improve over time as the committee deems necessary. After some time, the committee had covered the entirety of the proposed plan.
They had then motioned and seconded for the approval of the first reading of the budget plan for the 2021-22 school year. The vote was unanimous and passed on to the second official reading.
The Nyssa Budget Committee discussed a lot of information regarding the budget process for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
The content within the budget contains a decent amount of information that is not involved with the federal funding or Oregon educational regulations.
If any local personnel prefer to view the committee’s budget plan directly, a copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained from the Nyssa district website, www.nyssa.k12.or.us, or at the Nyssa School District Business Office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
