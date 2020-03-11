NYSSA — Malheur Drug Store in Nyssa, in the southwest corner of M & W Market, was busy Friday, but long-time druggist Bill Sperry, was just greeting customers as it was his last day, accepting their farewells and exchanging banter with them. Some were not even aware it was his last day.
Sperry said his long career began in Idaho Falls in 1969 as an intern. That was followed by working for a hospital in Pocatello, for Magic Valley Drug in Twin Falls, the former Skaggs in West Park Plaza and to Payless Drug in downtown Ontario, before moving to Nyssa to take over Malheur Drug 38 years ago.
The store’s new owner, Devin Trone, a pharmacist and owner of several independent pharmacy locations including Medicap Pharmacy in Meridian and Parma, will continue to operate the drug store out of its current location according to a news release.
“The people,” Sperry said, when asked what kept him in Nyssa. “It’s the best place I ever worked — an incredible town.”
“I like taking care of people,” Sperry commented on why he chose his profession. “When I started people used to call you ‘Doc.’”
