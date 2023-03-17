Besieged by weeds: Resident pleads to Ontario City Council to take care of defunct golf course

ONTARIO — Since at least 2014, William Campbell has been trying to get the city to take care of ongoing issues with tumbleweeds that roll onto his property from the now defunct municipal golf course, which create fire hazards and extra work.
He lives on Southwest 13th Avenue along the eastern border of the Ontario Municipal Airport.
Campbell is now 72 and addressed the city over the problem during public comments on Tuesday night, comparing the issue to a historic siege.
“Your weeds constantly come against one of my fences and boil over. It looks like the Romans taking Masada,” he said. “You gotta stop it.”
Campbell said twice last summer he stacked the weeds all the way up into the roadway hoping someone from the city would come take care of them, but that never happened.
On Feb. 1, he said someone came with a front-end loader and pushed them into the field.
“Now there are more weeds again and the time to burn will be May,” Masada said.
He urged the council to take care of the weeds, not forcing residents to deal with the issue.
“Once it’s torn up, it’s yours. You have to maintain it,” he said.
While the council is not required to comment on or discuss public comments, City Manager Dan Cummings addressed the council directly after Campbell. He said he had several calls himself that day and has a plan to get it taken care of. This will be putting maintenance for the entire airport back under Public Works, which is contracted out through Jacobs.
Cummings said for now he has authorized Public Works to deal with it. He said they will be getting work crew members from Snake River Correctional Institution for two days next week to help. In addition, Public Works will coordinate with Ontario Fire Department regarding the clean up and burning of the weeds.
Cummings noted that the property on the east side of the airport was maintained through a private contract, but that didn’t include this property.
He said it was his opinion that in the coming budget cycle, the city should put all the airport property back under Public Works, “not part Public Works, part privatized.”
In June of 2022, officials with Jacobs — the city's Public Works contractor — stated they did not have the needed equipment to take care of mowing and caretaking of grass spaces at the airport. The council at the time did not want then airport manager Justin Zysk handling the details on his own, so authorized finding a private contractor for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Schneider Tree Service and Construction, of Vale, won the low bid. The price the city agreed to was $63,390 through June 30, 2023. That was for mowing a 14.55 acre area per week, including a grass landing strip and grass near the parking areas; the entire 105 acres twice a year which includes grassland around the former golf course; and also includes rodent control and spraying for weeds, such as broad leaf.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.