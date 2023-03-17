Besieged by weeds: Resident pleads to Ontario City Council to take care of defunct golf course

Besieged by weeds: Resident pleads to Ontario City Council to take care of defunct golf course

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Since at least 2014, William Campbell has been trying to get the city to take care of ongoing issues with tumbleweeds that roll onto his property from the now defunct municipal golf course, which create fire hazards and extra work.

He lives on Southwest 13th Avenue along the eastern border of the Ontario Municipal Airport.



Tags

Load comments