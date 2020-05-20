VALE — Former state Representative and Senator Cliff Bentz, of Ontario, will be running in the General Election to replace Greg Walden in the U.S. House Oregon Second District seat, having bested 10 other Republican candidates in Tuesday’s Primary.
According to unofficial results on the Secretary of State’s website, Bentz received 34,389 votes, or 30.59% of the votes. compared to 25,185 or votes, 22.4% for Knute Buehler, who ran against Kate Brown for governor in 2018.
The next closest finisher was Jason Atkinson, a former state lawmaker, who received 19.67%.
For the U.S. Senate seat, Jeff Merkley was unopposed in the Democratic Primary, and will face off against Republican Jo Rae Perkins who received 148,040 votes, or about 4% of the vote in that Primary.
In other races, there was a close race for Oregon Secretary State in the Democratic Primary in which Mark Hass, received 177,174 votes, 35,96 percent, compared to Shemia Fagan’s , 174,024, 35,32 percent, Jamie McLeod-Skinner came in third at 137,014.
On the Republican side, Kim Thatcher, came out on top with 85.06% of the vote, 259,306 votes, beating out Dave Stauffer, who received, 42,477 votes, or 39.93%.
For treasurer incumbent Tobias Reed, Democrat, will face off against Jeff Gudman, Republican, in the General Election, as both were unopposed in the Primary.
Also running unopposed were incumbent Ellen Rosenblum Democrat, and Republican Michael Cross, who will be on the General Election ballot.
In the lone Malheur County race, Ron Jacobs was leading in Republican primary for county commissioner with 755 votes, followed by Jim Mendiola with 709 votes and incumbent Larry Wilson with 566 votes. Final results were not available due to technical problems.
