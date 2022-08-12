ONTARIO — City parks serve a variety of functions including being places to gather for outdoor fun in the sun, but like any public space, these parks require upkeep in the form of improvements, both basic and more complex.
The newspaper reached out to Casey Mordhorst, Ontario Public Works Director with Jacobs, the city’s public works contractor to find out more about the specifics upgrades being made specifically to Beck-Kiwanis Park.
He said the bathroom “is currently being remodeled. This includes new roof, ADA sidewalks, fixtures in each restroom and lighting,” he wrote in an email on Aug. 11.
Mordhorst also said as the project was getting underway, “the Parks staff removed the shrubs along the sidewalk” leading up to the bathrooms. They will be “planting new plants along the new sidewalk.”
He said “the tennis courts were rebuilt” in 2021 and that the Four Rivers Charter School uses the courts for their tennis team. He said that part of the rebuild included new lights on the tennis courts “for night time playing.” Mordhorst confirmed that those improvements are ones which “have been made recently.”
He said the Ontario Recreation District has “worked on the [two] baseball fields” and that much of the work has already been done.
Ontario Recreation District Executive Director, Andrew Maeda, outlined developments that have been made in an email received on Aug. 11.
“We have been hard at work each year attempting to gradually bring the fields back up to a playable standard. Due to these fields having been created and managed by a prior Ontario Little League organization and the most recent Ontario Youth Baseball program, City funding for them has been overlooked and recreation department involvement has never been considered,” wrote Maeda.
He went on to say the district “gladly adopted the program from a very hard-working Don Lewis,” who served as the manager for the Ontario Youth Baseball Program “for many years.”
Maeda said that this program has “led to several basic and more costly improvements” but noted that “most importantly” this includes “a 5-year plan to return the fields to a playable standard.”
He described some of the most significant changes to the fields. Field No. 1 has undergone a “turf management program,” which includes seeding, aeration, fertilizer, herbicide, etc, in addition to fixing or replacing “severe irrigation related problems.” Seating in both the home and visitor sections have also been the subject of repair.
Maeda also explained how Field No. 2 also is undergoing a turf management program similar to Field No. 1, but the dugout fence line has been adjusted to allow “larger teams to play in this facility.” He said that additional turf has been removed at Field No. 2 to “expand” the field to “a possible 75/53 field for older kids’ games.”
Maeda outlined all of these improvements and many more.
He said that the “roughly estimated cost of these renovations to date” has been approximately $38,000 with an additional $5,000 to $10,000 more this year.
