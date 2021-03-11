Be on the lookout for cattle rustlers

These cattle were raised by Monty J. and Merry Pearce, of New Plymouth in 2018. Payette County Sheriff's Office is investigating cattle rustling in the New Plymouth and Fruitland areas.

 File photo courtesy Merry Pearce

NEW PLYMOUTH

At least nine calves have been taken from area pastures in Fruitland and New Plymouth between March 5 and March 9, according to a news release from Payette County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon.

After taking several reports of cattle theft during that time, an investigation into cattle rustling is underway.

“The Idaho Brand Inspector has been notified of these reports,” according to the release.

Anybody with information leading to the identification and prosecution of whomever is behind the thefts, is urged to contact the Payette County Dispatch at (208) 642-6006, extension 1175. Furthermore, citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity.

According to Idaho Statutes, theft of livestock can result in civil penalties and other fines.

Tags

Load comments