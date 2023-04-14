ONTARIO — It’s not everyday that public bathrooms are getting ribbon cuttings, but Ontario city officials recently gathered at ones that were remodeled at Beck-Kiwanis Park to celebrate something more than three years in the making.

A past councilor was also present for the event. That was Michael Braden, who served on the council through 2022, and who was instrumental in finding funding to get the much-needed improvement done at the facility. He was urged to attend the ribbon cutting, and got the honor of helping hold the customary red ribbon for the big moment.



