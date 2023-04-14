Ontario Mayor Debra Folden prepares to cut the ribbon for the opening of the remodeled bathroom facility at Beck-Kiwanis Park on Tuesday morning. Holding the ribbon are City Manager Dan Cummings, left, and recent past City Councilor Michael Braden, who helped find funding for the improvement. Pictured, from left, are Public Works Director Casey Mordhorst, Mike Pratt, Cummings, Folden, Braden, Councilor Penny Bakefelt and Lynn Johnson.
Photos courtesy City of Ontario
A new sink, mirror and hand dryer are inside restrooms for men and women.
New stalls and light fixtures were included in the upgrade.
ONTARIO — It’s not everyday that public bathrooms are getting ribbon cuttings, but Ontario city officials recently gathered at ones that were remodeled at Beck-Kiwanis Park to celebrate something more than three years in the making.
A past councilor was also present for the event. That was Michael Braden, who served on the council through 2022, and who was instrumental in finding funding to get the much-needed improvement done at the facility. He was urged to attend the ribbon cutting, and got the honor of helping hold the customary red ribbon for the big moment.
The bathroom remodel includes a new roof, ADA sidewalks, fixtures in each restroom and lighting. There also are security cameras.
Other recent improvements at the park have included rebuilding the tennis courts in 2021. Those are used by Four Rivers Charter School students. The Ontario City Council also recently approved $50,000 in funding for Ontario Recreation District to improve baseball fields at the park, which the district has been working on improving each year.
