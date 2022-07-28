Junnie Morales, of Nyssa, right, and Delaney Garner, of Harper, demonstrate how backpack heat shades provide shade for order runners at the Dutch Bros on Southwest Fourth Avenue on Thursday morning. The devices buckle around the waist and have expandable overhead canopies that rise up from the shoulder area.
Mondo Veloz, of Ontario, who is the manager at the Southwest Fourth Avenue shop, cools off in front of the mister fan that is set near the drive-thru window. He said that with the recent high temperatures, some customers waiting in line have jumped out of their cars briefly to take advantage of the cooling relief.
The fan hooks up to water and constantly sprays out a mist.
ONTARIO — While they didn’t start out with baristas running orders 17 years ago, it wasn’t long before local owners of Dutch Bros got busy enough to add that duty to the job description. As such, the drive-thru coffee stand owners are well-versed in providing their baristas relief during extreme temperatures.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for triple-digit temperatures in the Western Treasure Valley and surrounding regions today through Saturday night. As such, we checked in with local Dutch Bros owners to see what kinds of extra measures have been taken to keep employees cool who work outside on the pavement.
In an interview on Thursday morning, Danielle Fleck, who owns Dutch Bros Snake River division with her husband, Derek, said they have heat measures, which look different when the Fahrenheit reaches triple-digits.
“Typically, when it’s over 100, we kick into these different emergency heat measures, she said. “For our runners outside, they are on a one-hour rotation. But when there is excess heat or cold, that moves to 30 minutes.”
Additionally, those who feel like they need to go inside because of the heat are allowed to do so at any time. There are other precautions the company takes for its baristas, too. This includes backpack heat shades to keep the sun off of baristas’ entire back and head and glare off of the iPads used to take orders. The devices buckle around the waist and spread out overhead like a canopy.
For extra shade there is a pop-up canopy set up outside near a mister fan. The fan hooks up to water and constantly sprays out a mist so order-runners can “grab some cool, damp air” while they are outside. The lines often get long there, and Mondo Veloz, manager of the Dutch Bros on Southwest Fourth Avenue, said that sometimes customers jump out of their vehicles while waiting in line to briefly stand in front of the fan.
Furthermore, they provide sunscreen for every employee and constantly communicate with crew members. Owners warn employees about the expected heat and urge them to come prepared with hats, sunglasses and water bottles.
“We’re trying to provide relief wherever we can,” Fleck said, emphasizing the most important way was to rotate employees to an inside work position to get a break from the heat.
While there are a select handful of coffee-drinkers who don’t care about the outside temperature, drinking their choice of hot when it’s hot or vice-versa, the majority of customers are opting for cool drinks right now. And that has caused some scrambling to meet the need.
“We cannot keep up with ice right now,” Fleck said. “It’s a scramble literally every single day to make sure ice needs are met.”
While the company has giant ice machines capable of producing over 1,000 pounds at a time, they still have to supplement with ice made at their Fruitland warehouse and with ice from Tour Ice, of Ontario. There also are extra ice coolers at every stand, Fleck said.
Long lines aren’t the only reason the machines might be having trouble keeping up: the hot weather has taken a toll on the condensers for the ice machines. That is due to the fact that they are on the rooftop of the buildings, Fleck said. As such, they’ve installed misters on the roof of every stand. However, with the current heatwave, she said “it’s almost fruitless,” but noted they are trying hard to keep everything running.
