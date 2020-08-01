ONTARIO — Reports of an employee at the Ontario Wells Fargo branch testing positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, prompted concerns from local customers.
The newspaper reached out to Wells Fargo for clarification about the employee’s positive test and what this means for customers locally.
Julie Fogerson, spokeswoman for Wells Fargo, responded in an email received on Friday morning.
“Wells Fargo on July 30 temporarily closed a bank branch located at in Ontario after one employee who works in the branch tested positive for COVID-19. The employee’s health is being closely monitored by their doctor and public health authorities,” said Fogerson. “We wish our colleague a full and speedy recovery and will provide our full support.”
She went on to state in the email response, that Well Fargo “quickly activated its protocols for this situation,” which included deep cleaning of the branch all while following “all public health guidance.”
“All employees based in the Ontario branch who were in prolonged, close contact with the affected individual have been asked not to come into the office in accordance with public health guidance. Those employees will not need to use paid time off,” said Fogerson.
She stated that branch customers are being notified of the situation “through a variety of communication channels,” and customers are being urged to visit the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) website for information regarding the steps they should take if they believe that they have some into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Fogerson said that the Ontario branch’s hours of operation have also been adjusted since July 30 to be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
“The branch is expected to resume full weekday operations on Aug. 6,” said Fogerson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.