Treasure Valley Community College Band and symphony to perform in December concerts Argus Observer Nov 29, 2022 ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College music program will host two concerts in December.First will be the Fall Concert Band Performance on Dec. 6. It will be from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.A Fall Symphony Concert will be on Dec. 9, with the performance also from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.Both concerts will take place in the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater, which is inside Four Rivers Cultural Center. Attendees should use TVCC's north campus entrance.
