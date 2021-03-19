VALE
The ballots for the district director elections are set and while there are no challenges for most positions, there will be a number of races, particularly for school boards around the county.
There were 85 seats available for voters decide on 32 boards. In the May 18 election.
For Treasure Valley Community College the two races are for seats in which the incumbents are not running.
Cydney Cooke is facing Dirk De Boer for the seat now held by John Hall. Christopher Plummer and Ken Hart are seeking the seat now held by Darlene McConnell. Betty Carter and Roger Findley are unchallenged for their positions
In the Ontario School District, Craig Geddes is.being challenged by Martin Mendoza, Jr. for the seat Geddes was appointed to.
Jeff Schauer is running against Matt Stringer for the seat being vacated by Renae Corn. Blanca Rodriguez is being challenged by Cydney Cooke and Tony Cade for her seat.
It is noteworthy is in the middle of a lawsuit with the school district.
Tom Greco is challenging Derrick Draper for his position.
Like the Ontario School District, there are races for all seats on the Nyssa School Board up for election. Brett Johnson is being challenged by Raymond Rau, Torie Ramirez is facing challenges from Greg Armenta and Susan Ramos, Pat Morinaka is running against Tammier Briner for Morinaka’s seat, incumbent Kim Stipe is being challenged by Jason Berry and Alesha Munk and Robrt Fehlman is being challenged by Megan Robbins.
There are two races for the Adrian School Board, incumbent Jacob Speelman is facing a challenge by Eric White and Ryan Martin is being challenged by Julene Brown.
There are no races in the Harper and Arock but in the Vale School District Jesica Kulm and Ryan Bates are vying for a seat being vacated by David Wenger.
Jason Johnson is seeking the seat now held by Randy Seals. Jason Chamberlain and Darlene McConnell are unopposed for their positions.
A full list of candidates is available on the Malheur County’s Clerk’s web site.
