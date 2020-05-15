VALE — Malheur County voters are reminded that Tuesday is Election Day and they will need to have their ballots into the County Clerk’s office or a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. that day in order to have them counted. Postmarks do not count.
At this point, ballots should not be mailed; rather, they should be put into drop boxes to ensure that they will get to the clerk’s office in time. Drop boxes are located by the Ontario Community Library, next to the driveway; on the west side of the Nyssa Public Library; at the northwest corner outside the Court House in Vale; and across the street from the Post Office in Jordan Valley.
Voter turnout, as of Wednesday, was 20.3%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.