It is with heavy hearts that Baker County announces the first COVID-19 related death in the county. The individual was a resident at Meadowbrook Place Assisted Living Community in Baker City, and had underlying medical conditions. “This is a very sad day for our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Resident health and safety continues to be our top priority. We are doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our community, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps. Due to respect for the resident and family we will not share personal information. Again, this is a sad day and we ask you to remember the member of our family that passed away.” said Deanna Smith, Regional Director of Operations for Concepts in Community Living, the management company for Meadowbrook Place. Nancy Staten, Baker County Health Department Director, says, “I really hoped this wouldn’t happen in our community. My heart goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of this individual, and we at the Health Department all extend our deepest sympathies. This is a sad reality of how COVID-19 can affect those at high risk, and as a community, we are responsible for protecting each other.” To protect the privacy and well-being of the family and to maintain compliance with HIPAA regulations no further information about the individual will be released by the County. We encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves.
Baker County announces first COVID-19 related death
