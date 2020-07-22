Backpack giveaway for students comes back to Ontario’s TCC store

ONTARIO — This Sunday, students from throughout the area can get a free backpack loaded with school supplies that will be passed out at a local retailer while supplies last.
From 1 to 4 p.m., TCC, a Verizon Wireless Retailer on Idaho Avenue, will hand out up to 180 backpacks on a first-come, first serve basis. Inside the backpacks will be pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and other supplies.
Per the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the store will be following Oregon’s social distancing guidelines to ensure safety for employees and attendees. As such, to limit the number of people at the event, children will not be required to be present to receive the backpack, according to a news release on the event.
The backpack giveaway is part of TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. This year, more than 800 stores are participating across the nation to donate a total of 140,000 backpacks. After this year’s giveaway, more than 1 million backpacks will have been donated through the campaign, which launched in 2013, according to a TCC official.
Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.
Five students will also have the opportunity to each win $10,000 college scholarships. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for entry, and can be registered at their local stores during the backpack giveaway. Entries will also be accepted July 24-31.
“We love helping students obtain essential supplies before they begin their school year each summer,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC and Wireless Zone in the release. “To have been able to donate more than one million backpacks to our nation’s youth in the eight years of this event is incredible, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in our operating communities.”
