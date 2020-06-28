Back to splashing

The Ontario Splash Park at Lions Park was the place to be on Friday afternoon. Families from all over the valley could be found at the park well into the early evening, looking for a place to cool off. Friday was the opening day for the season since having to delay due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The splash park has been closed since Sept. 2, 2019.

Visitors must fill out a sign-in sheet, a COVID-19 waiver and pay a $1 entrance fee for anyone over 6 years old. There is also an $8 punch card that is good for 10 uses and a season pass that will cover a family of five for the whole summer for $30.

 Griffin Hewitt | The Argus Observer

