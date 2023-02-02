ONTARIO — A boil water notice that was implemented by Public Works officials after a water main break in the downtown area on Wednesday is being rescinded now that water samples sent to a lab to test for bacteria came back clean.
That’s the latest information from Public Works Director Casey Mordhorst, who sent the update via email on Thursday afternoon.
He said once the notice was rescinded, crew with Jacobs, which is Ontario’s Public Works contractor, would hand deliver that information to affected business. That is also how they notified businesses about the boil notice on Wednesday. Mordhorst said crews went door to door to deliver boil water notices.
The area of impact was on the east side of two blocks on South Oregon Street, between Southeast First and Southeast Third Avenues.
Water was shut down early yesterday while crews made repairs which was in the alleyway behind Pro Soul Games.
Work was completed at about 1:30 p.m. with water getting turned back on for those businesses. However, whenever a water main does break, Mordhorst explained that it is policy for Jacobs to collect a bacteria sample and get it tested, issuing a boil water notice until results are known.
The water samples were sent Wednesday to an analytical lab in Boise and results came back shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.
As far as the impact to downtown businesses, some fared worse than others.
Jack Henry Roasters ended up closing all day on Wednesday and until 1 p.m. on Thursday, according to owner Jordan Heinz. She said it was nice to take advantage of the closure and do a few things.
The coffeehouse has a three-filter system on its water well, she said, so they weren't too worried about contaminated water. However, they wanted to follow the boil water protocol so opted to shut down completely.
"We're thankful the city was quick to get on the fix," she said.
A few doors north, her neighbors actually had flooding damage.
The water main broke right behind ProSoul Games, and owner Ashton Chapman said in an interview on Thursday that they are not back to business as normal.
He said their location is half retail, half event center and currently they had to move all the store's inventory from downstairs into the event center space. As such, the event center, where games are held every day of the week, is shut down for the time being.
Chapman said that a HazMat team did come out to start the cleanup, which is still in progress.
"We are in the dehumidify and dry everything out phase," he said.
This requires no real man power, just waiting on machines to finish the job. Later Thursday, the team was expected to come back to the store and assess the situation. Until then, Chapman said he is not certain how long they will be closed.
He found out about the water main break at about 9 a.m. when he got a phone call from the owner of Charmed Needles, a business next door to him.
Vintage Rose owner Tracy Hammond is also closed while she is dealing with water damage. She is hopeful to reopen tomorrow, but said there is so much work to be done still that at first she "wanted to cry."
She said the water main break put about 3 inches of water in her basement, spilling in from the front and back. It also creeped in the back door of her store room floor.
"I have a nightmare on my hands, but I am not mad," she said, adding "things like this just happen."
The fabric store next to her didn't get touched, Hammond said. However, with the way the street slants where her store is located, the water continued on its downward path, also flooding Aarestad Physical Therapy & Fitness Center. A request for comment from that business has not been returned.
Hammond said she has not called HazMat yet, saying she is first trying to go through most of the items in the basement by herself to see if anything is salvageable. After that, she'll call them to clean up and throw out the rest. At that point, Hammond doesn't want to be there to see it, saying it will be too difficult to handle emotionally.
She commended the city staff, saying everyone had been "absolute sweethearts" to work with.
"Our city, the people handling it are fantastic. They have bent over backwards," Hammond said.
