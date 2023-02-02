Back to business for downtown commerce

Caution tape and barriers surround an area where Ontario Public Works crews had to dig up an alleyway behind Pro Soul Games on South Oregon Street. The reason: to repair the water main, which broke early Wednesday morning.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — A boil water notice that was implemented by Public Works officials after a water main break in the downtown area on Wednesday is being rescinded now that water samples sent to a lab to test for bacteria came back clean.

That’s the latest information from Public Works Director Casey Mordhorst, who sent the update via email on Thursday afternoon.



