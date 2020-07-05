ONTARIO — The Oregon Department of Energy is moving toward a final decision on whether to issue a site certificate for the proposed Boardman to Hemingway Transmission Line which would cross five eastern Oregon counties and one in Idaho.
Idaho Power Company is seeking permission to build a 500-kilovolt line that begins in Owyhee County and crosses Malheur, Baker, Union and Umatilla counties, ending in Morrow County, near Boardman.
Staff for the Energy Facility Siting Council issued a proposed order on the company’s application for site certificate on Friday, setting the stage for a contested case proceeding scheduled for October.
According to the notice on the proposed order, people or organizations must have testified or submitted written testimony for the record on the Draft Proposed Order back in 2019 to be able to participate in contested case process.
Requests to participate must be received by the hearing office by 5 p.m., Aug. 6 in writing. The contested proceeding will begin with filing of sworn written testimony on Oct. 9 with the rest of the schedule to be determined by the hearing officer.
The Energy Facility Siting Council will either grant or deny Idaho Power’s application for a site certificate following the contested case proceeding.
The project has been under review since the company filed a notice of intent in 2010 by both the state agency and the Bureau of Land Management, acting as the lead agency in designating the route of the transmission line over federally managed land.
About the B2H Line
The proposed transmission line will cover about 300 miles — about 272.8 miles in Oregon and 23.8 miles in Idaho.
The proposed route includes about 74 miles of land in Malheur County and passes directly east of the Oregon Trail Birch Creek area of Critical Environmental Concern. A short section of the proposed route would be located in an existing Idaho Power transmission line right-of-way and that the line will be moved to a new right-of-way.
Also in the proposed route through Malheur County are nine multi-use areas and Idaho Power proposes three communication stations in Malheur County, one to be located on land zoned exclusive farm use and two to be located on land zoned for exclusive range use.
After crossing, the line would hug the rangeland, just out of the valley, west of Adrian and cross U.S. Highway 20 between Vale and Harper, in the Vines Hill area, and then north of Vale, cross the valley over EFU land and then turn back north toward Huntington.
Idaho Power has proposed an alternative route in the county, which would be a 7.4 mile departure from the proposed route. It would go southwest of the proposed route and north of the Double Mountains and be located entirely on BLM-managed land.
Hundreds of Malheur County residents banded together early in the process to keep the one from going over private farm ground.
