Awarding amazing teachers during the 2022-23 school year

Team adviser and sixth-grade STEM teacher Julie Alexander grades a team on the success their robot has in performing actions at certain stations across the game space, during an event in February of 2018.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — From the Kindergarten teacher with the heart of gold to that high school English teacher who infuses kids with a passion for reading — teachers across all our districts educate and empower kids of all ages.

That's why the Argus Observer is rolling out the 2022-23 Amazing Teacher of the Year contest, which will feature winners each month and two overall winners for the school year.



