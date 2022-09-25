Awarding amazing teachers during the 2022-23 school year

Team adviser and sixth-grade STEM teacher Julie Alexander grades a team on the success their robot has in performing actions at certain stations across the game space, during an event in February of 2018.
ONTARIO — From the Kindergarten teacher with the heart of gold to that high school English teacher who infuses kids with a passion for reading — teachers across all our districts educate and empower kids of all ages.
That's why the Argus Observer is rolling out the 2022-23 Amazing Teacher of the Year contest, which will feature winners each month and two overall winners for the school year.
Each month, three winners will be entered for a chance to win the 2022-23 Amazing Teacher of the Year Title. The first-place winner of the overall prize will receive a $300 gift card and a plaque and the first runner-up will receive a $200 Gift Card.
In order to nominate your favorite teacher, visit www.argusobserver.com and submit a photo and a short paragraph (250 words or less) describing why you think they deserve this honor. Please include the teacher’s name, grade they teach and the school
name. Deadline for nominations for September Amazing Teachers is Oct. 5. The voting
phase will immediately follow through Oct. 16. Each month, three winning teachers will be
eligible for the Amazing Teacher of the Year award and will not be eligible for additional
Teacher of the Month honors; however, the balance of each month’s submissions, excluding the three winners, will automatically be entered into the next month’s contest.
The deadline for nominations for September's Amazing Teacher is Oct. 5. The voting phase will immediately follow online through Oct. 16.
Eligible teachers must teach in the Argus Observer readership area, which includes Malheur County, Payette County and Weiser.
The Amazing Teacher program is made possible by Rogue Credit Union.
