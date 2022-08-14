Average weekly wage in county among lowest in state

This map shows Oregon’s employment and wages by county for the fourth quarter of 2021. Malheur County is among the 12 counties with the lowest-average weekly wage during that time period. The rate here averaged $869 per week, compared to the state average of $1,332 and the national average of $1,418.

 U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MALHEUR COUNTY — The average weekly wage in Malheur County for the fourth quarter of 2021 was among the 12 lowest in the state. According to information released in July from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average wage here for that time period was $869 per week.

The U.S. national average during that time frame was $1,418.



Tags

Load comments