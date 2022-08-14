Average weekly wage in county among lowest in state

This map shows Oregon’s employment and wages by county for the fourth quarter of 2021. Malheur County is among the 12 counties with the lowest-average weekly wage during that time period. The rate here averaged $869 per week, compared to the state average of $1,332 and the national average of $1,418.
MALHEUR COUNTY — The average weekly wage in Malheur County for the fourth quarter of 2021 was among the 12 lowest in the state. According to information released in July from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average wage here for that time period was $869 per week.
The U.S. national average during that time frame was $1,418.
According to Oregon’s data, Wheeler County had the lowest average weekly wage at $681; compared to Washington County, which had the highest weekly wage at more than $1,000 more per week ($1,692). Oregon’s average wage overall during that time period was $1,332.
In the last quarter of last year, Malheur County had 1,165 establishments employing 12,642 people; Wheeler has 69 establishments employing 304 people; and Washington County had 21,959 establishments employing 298,739 people.
Malheur County’s average weekly wage is lower than any state average in the nation for that same quarter, with Mississippi at the bottom with $944 per week and New York at the top with a weekly average of $1,829.
Nationwide, average weekly wages rose 5.9% to $1,418.
From December 2020 to December 2021, job growth in Oregon’s largest seven counties exceeded the national rate of 5.2%.
According to the report, there are 29 smaller counties in Oregon, which have employment below 75,000. When all 36 counties in Oregon were considered, 12 reported average weekly wages of less than $950; 10 registered wages from $950 to $1,049; five had wages from $1,050 to $1,149; and nine had average weekly wages of $1,150 or higher. The higher-paying counties were located primarily in and around the Portland and Bend metropolitan areas.
