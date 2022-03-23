Purchase Access

MALHEUR COUNTY

Following a four-year run by Nyssa student Cadi Corn, her promotion to high school provided room for a new champion in the 2022 Malheur County Spelling Bee on March 10.

A total of 97 students from around the county participated. Following is this year’s list of winners by grade level and school, as obtained by the Argus on March 22.

1st grade

First place: Joseph Barton, Vale

Second place: Hendrix DeAnda, Nyssa

Third place: Rocco Quintero, Cairo

2nd grade

First place: Angel Barrientos, Adrian

Second place: Paul Veeramasu, May Roberts

Third place: Brackett Hung, Four Rivers

3rd grade

First place: Masyn Petty, Vale

Second place: Liam Rushton, Adrian

Third place: Oliver Thompson, Alameda

4th grade

First place: Presley Unger, May Roberts

Second place: Clara Berrett, Arock

Third place: Rigby Phillios, Vale

5th grade

First place: Alexis Camarillo, Nyssa

Second place: Ashton Costello, Annex

Third place: Liam Grove, St. Peter

6th grade

First place: Ava Anderson, Nyssa

Second place: Addison Gerulf, Annex

Third place: Lilly Anderson, Adrian

7th grade

First place: Addie West, Adrian

Second place: Aidan Alonso, Ontario

Third place: Landyn Petty, Vale

8th grade

First place: Addie Saunders, Willowcreek

Second place: Peyton Kinkade, Adrian

Third place: Natasha Sierra Casas, Annex

Third place went to Angel Barrientos, second place to Presley Unger and the new Malheur County champion is Ava Anderson. Ava is the second consecutive champion to come from Nyssa.

“Spellers are coming to the Bee better prepared than previously. As a result, the level of competition has risen,” wrote Nyssa Elementary Principal Matthew Murray in an email Wednesday. “Four time county champion Cadi Corn was on hand to say a few words to the crowd, and present the winner with her medal.”

Anderson will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will take place June 1 and 2. It will be broadcast this year on Ion Network, Bounce and Laff, hosted by LeVar Burton.



