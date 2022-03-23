Following a four-year run by Nyssa student Cadi Corn, her promotion to high school provided room for a new champion in the 2022 Malheur County Spelling Bee on March 10.
A total of 97 students from around the county participated. Following is this year’s list of winners by grade level and school, as obtained by the Argus on March 22.
1st grade
First place: Joseph Barton, Vale
Second place: Hendrix DeAnda, Nyssa
Third place: Rocco Quintero, Cairo
2nd grade
First place: Angel Barrientos, Adrian
Second place: Paul Veeramasu, May Roberts
Third place: Brackett Hung, Four Rivers
3rd grade
First place: Masyn Petty, Vale
Second place: Liam Rushton, Adrian
Third place: Oliver Thompson, Alameda
4th grade
First place: Presley Unger, May Roberts
Second place: Clara Berrett, Arock
Third place: Rigby Phillios, Vale
5th grade
First place: Alexis Camarillo, Nyssa
Second place: Ashton Costello, Annex
Third place: Liam Grove, St. Peter
6th grade
First place: Ava Anderson, Nyssa
Second place: Addison Gerulf, Annex
Third place: Lilly Anderson, Adrian
7th grade
First place: Addie West, Adrian
Second place: Aidan Alonso, Ontario
Third place: Landyn Petty, Vale
8th grade
First place: Addie Saunders, Willowcreek
Second place: Peyton Kinkade, Adrian
Third place: Natasha Sierra Casas, Annex
Third place went to Angel Barrientos, second place to Presley Unger and the new Malheur County champion is Ava Anderson. Ava is the second consecutive champion to come from Nyssa.
“Spellers are coming to the Bee better prepared than previously. As a result, the level of competition has risen,” wrote Nyssa Elementary Principal Matthew Murray in an email Wednesday. “Four time county champion Cadi Corn was on hand to say a few words to the crowd, and present the winner with her medal.”
Anderson will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will take place June 1 and 2. It will be broadcast this year on Ion Network, Bounce and Laff, hosted by LeVar Burton.
