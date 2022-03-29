Auto Ranch owner explains ‘Putin-free’ experience

ONTARIO —
A common type of joke would have people believe that in Soviet Russia, cars would drive you. But at Auto Ranch Group dealerships across the Treasure Valley, it’s a relevant advertising slogan that’s driving people to their car lots.
If you’ve driven by the Ontario Auto Ranch, you may have noticed banners advertising a “Putin-free” purchase experience, coinciding with events surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In an email to the Argus on Monday, D. Todd McCurry, president and owner of the Auto Ranch Group, explains what goes into making a car buying experience “Putin-free.”
“Originally, we had planned to offer a $500 prepaid fuel card with any purchase as simple relief from the rising cost of fuel, which is having a cooling effect on vehicle sales across the nation. On the day before we recorded our radio commercial, the White House came out with their original statement blaming Putin for the high cost of fuel and inflation,” McCurry recalled. “After floating the idea among our senior management team, I altered the language to intentionally poke fun at the White House’s blaming of Putin, and the “Putin Free Purchase” promotion was born.”
McCurry stated that the promotion is intended to be a light-hearted joke about perception of Putin being responsible for ongoing inflation and rising fuel prices.
“Although the promotion is couched in a bit of humor, customers get significant value—a $500 prepaid fuel card redeemable at any Jackson’s C-store, a year’s worth of complimentary maintenance services, a full tank of fuel at delivery, and all of this is offered at our every-day low Auto Ranch value price on the vehicle.”
So far, according to McCurry, feedback about the promotion is “overwhelmingly” positive.
“The only negative feedback we’ve received is from some who took the promotion literally, and are upset by our reference to ‘Putin Price Hikes,’” McCurry added. “Those who offer negative comment strongly argue that the price-hikes are not Putin’s fault at all, and unanimously blame our Federal Government and President Biden for the high price of fuel and inflation. The most common feedback is from our customers who appreciate the humor and absolutely love the $500 in free fuel offered with their vehicle purchase. Overall, people just want a good value and a square deal, which is what this promotion offers.”
The offers are working, he says; McCurry cites the promotion as bringing in a “significant’ increase in vehicle sales and customer interest. The promotion is anticipated to run for several more weeks, at which point McCurry says advertising will shift to summer sponsorship of rodeos, county fairs and other related events.
“We enjoy being a major contributor to these and many other events in our community and appreciate having the opportunity to support our customers and their kids in a variety of sponsorships.”
