NEW PLYMOUTH — A new group that has organized to support the Armoral Tuttle Public Library in New Plymouth is ticking off a list of achievements already. According to Danielle Haws, president of the Friends of the ATP Library, the group organized back in January and has already held a book sale.
And this Thursday, the group is hosting a book signing at the library, which will start at 7 p.m. and last for about an hour.
Haws said New Plymouth Mayor Rick York will introduce the author, Marc Haws, who is her husband. He will read a small section from his first book, “Ride a Westward Wind,” which he self-published through Author House. The New Plymouth Library Board will host a question-and-answer after the reading, and all of this will culminate with the book signing.
Haws is also the chairman of the New Plymouth School Board.
His book is “a Western with a twist,” according to his wife. The story revolves around “a young guy who gets in trouble with the law, and is sent out on a train to Idaho as punishment,” and follows him as he grows up, Danielle Haws said.
There will be books available for purchase at the event and at the library, she said, adding that Marc Haws donated “about a dozen books with proceeds going back to the Friends.”
Danielle Haws said there are about four people involved in the Friends of the ATP Library at this time, all of whom “love to read.”
“We’re all local and all super committed to the community,” Haws said.
The friends organized after an informational session. Through this, she “found people who wanted to do it and we got started.”
The group also aims to set up at the Payette County Fair, which is Aug. 3-7 at the Payette County fairgrounds in New Plymouth.
