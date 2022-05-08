Australian-based company exploring lithium mine to present at upcoming meeting

VALE — At its next regular meeting, Malheur County Court will hear a presentation from an Australian-based company exploring a lithium mine in southern Malheur County.
Sources of the mineral, which is used in rechargeable batteries, electric vehicles and power storage, are highly sought by the Biden Administration as part of its plan to transition to clean energy.
Officials from Jindalee Resources are scheduled to meet with the county’s governing body at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
In December of 2021, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that the mineral exploration company had already started drilling at a site in southeast Oregon that could host a lithium mine.
According to that story, Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries OK’d drilling of 39 holes to estimate how much lithium is there. The company estimates the lithium deposit, which is west of the Oregon-Nevada border town of McDermitt, is among the largest in the U.S.
It’s worth noting that lithium mining is typically a water-intensive industry, with industry experts citing about 500,000 gallons of water going into extracting about one metric ton. In a press release after a scoping study, Jindalee officials said there is more than 10.1 metric tons of lithium at the sight in McDermitt.
A Lithium mine near Thacker Pass, Nevada, which is farther south and managed by a different company, was highly protested by environmentalists, tribes, and local groups including ranchers. However, in February final permits were issued for that project, which disallow mining below the water table.
When it comes to plans advanced by the Biden Administration regarding clean energy, it is worth noting that Malheur County Court opposed Biden’s 30 by 30 plan, enacting an executive order against it in April of 2021. That plan calls for safeguarding 30% of land and water in the U.S. by 2030 as a way to safeguard the nation’s health, food supplies, biodiversity and prosperity.
The court’s executive order noted that Biden’s program would set aside about 680 million acres of federal lands from multiple use. Malheur County comprises large swaths of federal lands.
The executive order states that the court supports reasonable greenhouse emissions policies, but opposes the use of global climate change to set aside large tracts of land.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.