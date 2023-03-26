ONTARIO — For the fourth consecutive fiscal year, the firm conducting annual compliance audits of federal funding programs at Treasure Valley Community College, has found errors in reporting in the student financial aid program. The findings relate to changes of enrollment or student status and the timeliness with which the college notifies the federal government of the changes. Staff have been working on improvements in that area, making needed changes as they are discovered along the way. Despite this, the firm did issue an unmodified opinion on the two programs.
This and other information from the single audit report was delivered to the TVCC Board of Education during its meeting on March 21. Shirley Haidle, vice president of Finance for the college, introduced Hilary Tanneberg and Scott Simpson of Moss Adams. The firm’s representatives presented the information along with additional information from Vice President of Student Services Travis McFetridge.
Board member Roger Findley pointed out how the report was actually an improvement from the prior fiscal year, in that there was only one finding, down from two. He also pointed out that the finding was in data pulled from the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Furthermore, it was pointed out by that the finding was not related to money, but to reporting.
Each year, auditors look at different programs, with student financial aid and Higher Education Relief Fund being the two looked at this year. There were no findings in the latter.
Tanneberg explained more about the repeat finding within the student financial aid program.
“It’s called enrollment reporting, which means when a student changes status, [the college has to] report it to the federal government.”
This helps the government, in turn, initiate such things as paying back student loans.
“We found not all students selected were reported to [National Student Loan Data Center] in the 60 day requirement or reported at all,” Tanneberg said. “I don’t want to get too muddled up in details, but essentially, not all students were reported to the federal government this year.”
Simpson emphasized that college officials have “created a corrective action plan to correct this on a go-forward basis.”
Board member Ken Hart asked how many students were selected and of those how many errors were found.
Tanneberg said there were 26 students; of those one had withdrawn that was never reported and five others, who had withdrawn or graduated but were not reported on time.
McFetridge addressed the board about the finding, saying that status changes for five of the students was filed in 70 days and that the other student was a “unique situation,” in that they never stopped attending. However, he said with the way the college has to report grades, some categories may require officials to “ID the students as withdrawn.”
“We know those things,…” McFetridge said, adding that he saw the findings as a positive in that they indicated the college was making strides on student reporting.
Staff have put some bullet points together since the audit last year to address a corrective action plan. McFetridge said this has included increasing staff at the Financial Aid office from three employees to four, which was approved in the last budget year. There are now two “frontline individuals, which will help considerably in that process.”
Other additions have included a self-title registrar position.
Furthermore, he said the horizon includes intensive training within TVCC’s system and national clearinghouses, like NSLDS, so that they can understand their process; reviewing TVCC software; implementing self-checks to create checks and balances of the reporting process; and finally, if they find something that needs corrected, fixing it in an a timely manner.
McFetridge said there may need to be policies and procedures that get corrected along the way, “as a lot of these are unintentional in the way we do business.”
The errors being found in the fall and winter term shows how college officials are making changes, he said.
“We’re trying to learn as we grow, and also working with other institutions that are having similar issues to address,” he said.
Later in the meeting, the board accepted the single audit report sight unseen. Hart mentioned this, saying he wasn’t comfortable in doing so unless there was a caveat. He wanted board members to receive the financial reports for review to see if there were any red flags before Haidle sent it on to the federal government.
Haidle noted that had to be sent in before March 31.
TVCC President Dana Young said having the board accept the report was more of a formality, saying that their approval of the report was not actually needed.
Haidle echoed this saying the state doesn’t require board approval on the report.
“I don’t want to make it difficult, but the precedent of us accepting something we've actually never seen,” Hart said, then trailed off.
Board member Cheryl Cruson suggested sending it by email to the board members and having them vote that way, but Haidle reminded the board that it couldn’t vote by email.
Hart then asked whether it would need addressed at a special meeting, commenting that there was a “90% chance” that was not going to happen.
The motion passed unanimously to accept the report with members getting a copy as soon as possible and contacting Board Chairman Dirk Deboer if they had any concerns.
As of Friday, no special meeting had been announced.
