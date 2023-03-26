College cancels nursing assist program

ONTARIO — For the fourth consecutive fiscal year, the firm conducting annual compliance audits of federal funding programs at Treasure Valley Community College, has found errors in reporting in the student financial aid program. The findings relate to changes of enrollment or student status and the timeliness with which the college notifies the federal government of the changes. Staff have been working on improvements in that area, making needed changes as they are discovered along the way. Despite this, the firm did issue an unmodified opinion on the two programs.

This and other information from the single audit report was delivered to the TVCC Board of Education during its meeting on March 21. Shirley Haidle, vice president of Finance for the college, introduced Hilary Tanneberg and Scott Simpson of Moss Adams. The firm’s representatives presented the information along with additional information from Vice President of Student Services Travis McFetridge.



