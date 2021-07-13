ONTARIO — Evidence seems to be missing from the Ontario Police Department, and the matter has spurred an external audit, which is currently underway, at the request of Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero.
In an interview on Friday, the chief told the newspaper that it was discovered recently that $900 was unaccounted for when a criminal case had finished going through the court system and the money, which belonged to a victim business, needed to be returned.
“At the moment, we are unable to locate it,” Romero said.
He made it clear that there is “no finger-pointing being done here just yet,” and that it may be discovered the department’s internal system, which the chief says is outdated, is causal. Whatever the discovery is, Romero said he wanted to be sure the Ontario Police Department did not conduct the audit.
“I’d rather have an outside independent auditing team,” he said.
The reason: Romero hopes the money is found during the audit — and if an outside agency found it, he said no one could accuse Ontario Police Department of attempting to cover up anything.
“This chief is not taking any chances,” Romero said.
The audit began on Monday and is expected to go through Friday. It is being conducted by the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police. This is one of the many services it offers its member agencies, and the audit team typically includes three or four members from different agencies, the chief explained.
Romero said he reached out to them in mid-May when the evidence could not be located. One of the “biggest hangups” for the delay in the audit, he said, was COVID-19.
If the money is not found, Romero said it could trigger two more investigations. The first would likely be an administrative investigation to track down whether it was human or procedural error. Depending on the outcome of that investigation a criminal investigation could happen.
‘Capacity and resources’ are one challenge
While the evidence room is staffed by only a part-time evidence technician, that person is not the only one with access to that room. Romero says authorized personnel also have access.
However, he said, having a part-time evidence technician is inefficient for the department’s operations.
“That position should be two full-time equivalents, because we take in so much evidence here at OPD,” he said. “Just to purge to make room for new evidence, it’s not a part-time position, and should not be — but again, one of the challenges is capacity and resources.”
For Ontario Police Department, this is currently being done manually, with the technician doing all the work by themselves to “take it in, catalog it, enter it in a computer, bag and tag, put it on a shelf, get it out, sent id to a lab, get it ready for court and return it to owners.”
“It’s a monumental amount of work for one part-time employee, and yet you’re handling drugs, weapons and money,” Romero said.
‘No checks and balances’
People will be quick to blame an employee working by themselves in that type of environment, however, the chief reminded that currently there are “no checks and balances, such as cameras, key fobs and the things that most contemporary agencies have. Even Fruitland, Idaho, is years ahead of us with technology.”
Romero said it recently came to his attention that there is a policy to have an audit conducted annually, and while it doesn’t specify it has to be done by an outside agency, he prefers it is.
“We do that for financials. Why not for the evidence room? That’s a big liability,” he said. “The evidence room, jails and records are the three biggest liabilities [for a police department] in my opinion.”
He noted there is “a lot of stuff that is old and antiquated” at the department and that his aim is to bring the agency up to “contemporary best practices.”
“We have no video in that evidence room — that is part of the problem,” Romero said. “That’s how bad we are deficient in our infrastructure here.”
He said that sometimes, as chiefs, they have to ask for things that other people might not see as important or a priority.
“And only through audits like this can we showcase the true need and how important it is to keep infrastructure modern and current for certain aspects of a police department.”
Romero said he plans to release the findings when done.
“We need everybody to understand: We need to invest in our infrastructure,” he said.
