Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s (OPRD) All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Advisory Committee will meet from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 5.
On the agenda: ATV program and safety updates (including the impact of COVID-19), ATV permit sales and trends, proposed Class IV ATV classification and operator requirement changes along with other committee and legislative updates.
Members of the public will be able to listen to the call; instructions on how to attend will be available online prior to the meeting on the committee meeting webpage: oregon.gov/oprd/ATV/Pages/ATV-committee.aspx#2. Public comments can be received via email at atv.safety@oregon.gov until 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
The ATV Advisory Committee consists of 17 members who represent various state and federal agencies along with several user groups. Learn more about the Oregon ATV Program at OregonOHV.org.
Individuals who need special accommodations to listen to the presentation, or need information in alternative formats, should contact Jeff Trejo, OHV Safety Education Coordinator, at (503) 586-9622 or jeff.trejo@oregon.gov at least three days in advance.
