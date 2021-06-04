PAYETTE — A psychological exam has been ordered by Payette County Public Defender Jolene Maloney for the man accused of stabbing an elderly couple multiple times on May 19.
During a status conference in Payette County’s Third Judicial District Court on May 27, Maloney said she would be filing an 18-211, and the court requested a continuance for the status conference to June 28.
According to Idaho Statutes, Title 18, Chapter 11, whenever there is reason to doubt the defendant’s fitness to proceed, the court shall appoint at least one qualified psychiatrist or licensed psychologist to examine and report on the mental condition of the defendant to assist council in their defense or understanding of the proceedings. If the examiner determines confinement is necessary for the exam, that may be done in a jail, hospital or other suitable facility for no longer than 30 days.
Immediately after the stabbing, the couple was taken to a Boise hospital and were in critical condition after having undergone surgeries. Payette Police Chief John Plaza said he has heard they are improving.
“What I have heard from my detectives is that family members are helping both victims get back into their residence and they are doing much better, thankfully,” he wrote in an email update this morning.
Payette Police officers were dispatched at about 1:12 a.m. on May 19 to a residence, after a female had called stating that she had been stabbed.
Enroute to the residence, officers saw Anthony Michael Hall, 30, walking in the area who had blood on him, so they detained him as a suspect.
At the house, officers found the victims, a man and woman in their 70s, locked inside their bedroom.
Payette was assisted by officers from Fruitland and deputies from Payette County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Payette fire and ambulance departments. Officers, paramedics and fire crews performed life-saving measures until ambulances arrived on scene.
Plaza was unaable to discuss what the motive may have been but said drugs are not suspected. Hall has been arraigned on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.
