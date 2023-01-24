Former technician cleared in case of missing evidence

These small lockers used to be the Ontario Police Department stored evidence for intake prior to an overhaul that was done largely due to evidence that was discovered missing in 2021. David Worth, the part-time evidence technician who was on paid administrative leave has been cleared. However, another officer tied to the case remains on leave until the Oregon Department of Justice decides what to do with the investigation conducted by Oregon State Police.

 Leslie Thompson, file |

Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The state is closer to deciding how to proceed in the case of missing evidence from Ontario Police Department, but it’s unknown at this time if charges will arise from the case.

That’s the latest update from Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, which he provided on Tuesday morning. Due to the nature of the professional and community relationship between Goldthorpe and the other suspect, he forwarded the case on to the Oregon Department of Justice.



Tags

Load comments