These small lockers used to be the Ontario Police Department stored evidence for intake prior to an overhaul that was done largely due to evidence that was discovered missing in 2021. David Worth, the part-time evidence technician who was on paid administrative leave has been cleared. However, another officer tied to the case remains on leave until the Oregon Department of Justice decides what to do with the investigation conducted by Oregon State Police.
ONTARIO — The state is closer to deciding how to proceed in the case of missing evidence from Ontario Police Department, but it’s unknown at this time if charges will arise from the case.
That’s the latest update from Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, which he provided on Tuesday morning. Due to the nature of the professional and community relationship between Goldthorpe and the other suspect, he forwarded the case on to the Oregon Department of Justice.
Goldthorpe said Tuesday that he spoke with the attorney at Oregon DOJ who is assigned to the case to see about an update. That attorney wrote Goldthorpe back on Jan. 18 saying that he had provided his bosses with a summary opinion for review and approval to see how to move forward with the case.
“He gives the opinion and see if they agree or disagree before they get charged,” the district attorney explained.
Goldthorpe previously said that if Oregon DOJ decides to file charges, the Grand Jury will be conducted in Malheur County as it is a local case, with staff from the DOJ managing the case.
During the first half of 2021, $900 in cash in the evidence room was found to be missing. In a follow-up audit in July of 2021 turned up potentially more missing items. An investigation began in August of 2021 and was conducted by Oregon State Police.
Following that, officials have been working through purging thousands of pieces of old inventory as well as completely overhauling the evidence room, intake and system.
Former Ontario Police Department Evidence Technician David Worth was cleared in the investigation into missing evidence from the evidence room.
Throughout the investigation, two evidence technicians were on paid leave. A request for comment is pending with Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings regarding whether the other evidence technician is still on paid administrative leave.
