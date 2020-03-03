Attendees of chamber luncheon get update on projects at Snake River Correctional Institution

ONTARIO — The Ontario Chamber of Commerce Forum presented its weekly luncheon headlining with guest speaker Lt. Shane Houston from Snake River Correctional Institution providing an update on the projects being done in the minimum security wing of the prison.
Houston began his address to those in attendance saying that the word “inmates” is not longer the accepted terminology to described those who are incarcerated. Instead, he said the term that is used is “adult in custody” abbreviated AIC.
Houston then described some of the major programs being done at the minimum security wing.
Focus on dogs
“I’m sure you’ve heard of the dog program,” Houston said with a smile.
He described how dogs from the 2nd Chance Animal Shelter in Payette are brought in because they have behavioral issues that make their adoption challenging. Houston explained how the dogs are trained by the adults in custody to learn basic commands in the hope of having a better chance for adoption.
Focus on butterflies
Houston confirmed that the AICs in the minimum security wing have raised monarch butterflies as part of a joint project between the Oregon Department of Corrections, Washington State University and the College of Western Idaho. The raise and release efforts are part of an overall effort to track migration patterns of these butterflies.
Houston explained that each butterfly is tagged and released with a “little yellow sticker on their wings.” He assured the crowd that the stickers were not heavy and that the butterflies did not end up being “lopsided” as a result.
“I’ve been called ‘the monarch lieutenant,’” he said drawing laughter from attendees.
Houston went on to explain how important Monarch butterflies are, because, like bees, they are also pollinators and are beneficial insects.
Focus on sagebrush
Houston described another project, this one involving sagebrush.
The Bureau of Land Management brings sagebrush seeds to SRCI for the expressed purpose of planting new sagebrush plants in designated areas.
Houston explained that they take the seeds that were provided by the BLM and plant them “every five steps.” This ensures a dense enough habit for native species like the sage grouse to nest and provide cover from predators.
