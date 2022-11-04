For the second year in a row, the Best Trunk Winner from Ontario was Central Rent to Own with this elaborate cage set-up at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley's Trunk or Treat on Monday at the Ontario clubhouse.
Best Trunk Winners for Payette, Insight Counseling, had a Christmas theme with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a few candy canes.
Photos courtesy of Madison Kendall
For the second year in a row, the Best Trunk Winner from Ontario was Central Rent to Own with this elaborate cage set-up at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley's Trunk or Treat on Monday at the Ontario clubhouse.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Trick-or-treaters were in for a special treat this year as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley in Ontario and Payette had simultaneous trunk-or-treat events. Resource Development Coordinator Madison Kendall expressed her excitement in an email sent to the newspaper on Nov. 1.
She said that between both Halloween activities, the clubs “served 3,000 community members (including kids and teens)” with the latter totaling approximately 1,900.
According to Kendall, there were more than 50 different trunks and she estimated that everyone “had so much fun!”
“We broke every record we had from last year!” she said.
The “Best Trunk Winners” from Ontario were Central Rent to Own, for the second year in a row, showing off a full-cage display. The winner from Payette was Insight Counseling with their Santa and Mrs. Clause duo.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.