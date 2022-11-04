WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Trick-or-treaters were in for a special treat this year as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley in Ontario and Payette had simultaneous trunk-or-treat events. Resource Development Coordinator Madison Kendall expressed her excitement in an email sent to the newspaper on Nov. 1.

She said that between both Halloween activities, the clubs “served 3,000 community members (including kids and teens)” with the latter totaling approximately 1,900.



