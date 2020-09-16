ONTARIO
The fall term for Treasure Valley Community College will not begin until the end of the month, but student athletes already are moving into student housing. The reason: to allow them to quarantine for the required time before they start practices. This includes baseball, softball and soccer players, according to Brad Hammond, vice president of students services.
In his written report to TVCC’s Board of Directors, presented Tuesday, Hammond said about 128 students are expected to be housed in the dorm this fall, putting it at about 90% occupancy.
Move-in days for all residents will be done on a strict schedule during a longer period of time, with a limited number of guests allowed to help with moving them in. An air purification system, which will reach all common areas, has been installed, and residents will be required to wear face coverings if outside of their rooms.
Having arrived early, athletes staying in the residence hall are able to get one meal per day from the residence hall until regular meal service begins Sept. 27.
Tables will be set 6-feet apart with no more than three people at any one table.
Meals will be served by food service employees, and students will wear their face coverings until seated.
In her report, Jill Humble, executive director of the nursing and allied health, said she has two additional nursing instructors on staff and is welcoming 16 new students in the new cohort. There are 14 second year students.
TVCC Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda said in her report that this year’s scholarship gala will feature a virtual live auction. It will be held on Nov, 7.
There will be 15 items sold during that event, and the silent auction will be conducted over the following three days.
The annual event, which usually features a gourmet dinner with both auctions at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, is a major fundraiser for the scholarships awarded by the foundation to students attending TVCC.
