ONTARIO
Open and in business despite the pandemic is the message that Malheur County Veterans Service Officer Connie Tanaka wants county veterans to know if they need assistance. “We are still open,” Tanaka said.
If veterans need to meet with him in person, Tanaka said they should call ahead and he will make sure the office is set up for proper distancing.
There are several new benefits for veterans including some for health issues related to service. The Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, which took effect on Jan. 1 extends the presumption of exposure to herbicides to veterans who served in Vietnam along the coast.
The extended benefits includes any Navy personnel who served within 12 miles of the Vietnam coast and certain dependents of exposed veterans, Tanaka said.
The act also covers veterans who served off the coast of Cambodia, those who may have been exposed in the Korean Demilitarized zone or children with spina bifida whose parent was exposed to herbicides in Thailand.
Veterans must have served sometime between Jan 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975 to be eligible for the benefits.
According to information prepared by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, people who lived or served at Camp Lejeune, the Marine Base in North Carolina, may be eligible for veterans health benefits for themselves or for their family members. To be eligible veterans must shows they served at Camp Lejeune between August 1953 and December 1987.
A change in education benefits eliminated the-15-year time limit for using the GI Bill Benefit as well as for their children. Benefits will not pay for education earned at technical schools and through accredited independent learning.
The VA offers housing assisting, employment assistance, residential care and compensated work therapy.
More than $29 billion is paid out annually to veterans with disabilities, and for some it is their only income.
Also, Oregon disabled veterans or surviving spouse (registered domestic partner) may be eligible for a tax exemption on their property.
There is a variety of programs for homeless veterans, such as health care, medical care and rehabilitation in residential settings, permanent housing and treatment services, supported employment, compensated work therapy and vocational rehabilitation.
Besides direct programs to veterans, the VA also provides assistance to caregiver of veterans.
In Oregon the Highly Rural Transportation program offers free transportation to medical appointments and other medical area. This service is available to any veteran living in one of Oregon’s 10 highly rural counties, including Malheur County,
Services include at home pick-up and drop-off with assistance in loading and unloading for the veterans at no cost.
For information about the transportation program and well as veterans benefits and programs call (541)889-6649.
To contact the VA Medical Center in Boise, call (208)422-1039.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.