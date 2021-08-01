PAYETTE — The Payette County Assessor’s Office and Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug 4. This is in order for staff to attend the funeral of Mark Harvey, late county assessor.

Harvey died on July 24 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, according to a death notice from Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, which is handling arrangements.

