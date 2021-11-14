Ashley Furniture expands Westpark Plaza facility

The Ashley Furniture store in Ontario is undergoing construction, as pictured on Wednesday. The store’s owner is expanding this location to 50,000 sq. ft, including 14,000 sq. ft. in warehouse space, to provide a one-stop setup for customers’ convenience.
ONTARIO — Customers visiting stores and restaurants along Southwest Fourth Avenue may have noticed construction work in progress at the shuttered Westpark Plaza mall. The Argus reached out to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton to learn about what is in progress at the site.
In an email Tuesday, Leighton explained that construction at the mall is twofold, involving a business expansion and bringing the property out of nuisance status.
“The construction has actually been going on for quite some time. But as of late the construction has mostly been for the Ashley Furniture expansion,” wrote Leighton. “[Their] contractor originally did the repairs from the collapses due to the 2017 snowmaggedon. They also cleaned it up drastically to be able to show potential clients.”
According to Leighton, Ashley Furniture plans to DOWHATNOW, as they invest in their mall space.
“The Ashley furniture project has been in the works for quite some time and they are now getting to move forward. They are making improvements to make the area for their warehouse storage of furniture. They also have done the nice covered patio area out front.”
Store owner Richard Fitzsimonds said that he plans to move operations out of the downtown warehouse near Oregon Street, to the mall. He noted that the store used to be located downtown.
“It just makes it easier, having everything under one roof,” said Fitzsimonds in a phone interview Thursday.
The expansion brings the location to a total of 50,000 sq. ft., with 14,000 sq. ft. dedicated as warehouse space, according to Fitzsimonds.
Westpark Plaza is owned by Oregon Partners, LLC of Bountiful, Utah. Nuisance abatement and roof repairs were completed by Jim MacFarlane Construction of Fruitland, according to Leighton.
