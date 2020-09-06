ONTARIO
It has become a symbiotic relationship between the two, Treasure Valley Community College and Ash Grove Cement Company plant at Durkee.
Ash Grove is a major employer in Baker County, students from TVCC have become part of the company’s employee base and the company has been making donations to the college.
The company’s latest contribution is a $25,000 gift presented to the college Wednesday, which will go toward the new Career Technical Education building now nearing completion on the southeast side of campus.
The project is a merger of the old and new ag Vo-Tech Building, which has been a fixture on the campus since the late 1960s. It was gutted and has been renovated and opened up to provide more space for welding and fabrication. Added on to the north side is a totally new structure which will provide space for agriculture classes, natural resources, and industrial manufacturing and controls.
To pay for the building, the college received a $3 million grant from the Economic Development Administration, $2.83 million came from the state, plus an additional $975,000 secured by then Rep. Lynn Findley, and a variety of sources.
After the check presentation, Ash Grove officials were given a tour of the facilities, which are expected to be completed before the end of the year,
Terry Kerby, plant manager of the Ash Grove facility at Durkee, noted that several students from TVCC have gone to work at Ash Grove over the years. He said the college has approached the company at various times for donations, one of the latest being for the new Science Center.
“It’s a great partnership,” said TVCC President Dana Young.
The new CTE building will help promote a constant employee base, Kerby said, and he is sure a lot of the cement used around the project came from Ash Grove.
“I love people seeing our product,” he said.
