As potential for up to $10M in cost overruns is brought up, officials take hard look at budget rail shipping facility

NYSSA —What will stay and what will go from construction plans at the Treasure Valley Reload Center? That is the question Malheur County Development Corporation Board of Directors aims to answer within the coming months.
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the board discussed the reload center’s construction progress. Greg Smith, Malheur County economic development director and officer to the board spoke to attendees over Zoom about the project.
“We continue to have ongoing, positive conversations with Americold, who will be the operator of this facility. We also continue to have ongoing update conversations with Union Pacific, who has provided us with an industrial tracking agreement,” he said. “We also have a very, very large grain operator/shipper that continues to express interest and, as of [Monday], our office received an inquiry from a business that is exploring [opportunities].”
All told, about $29 million has been made allocated for the project, to date. The main funding for the rail shipping project came in 2017, when the Oregon Legislature appropriated $26 million in lottery backed bonds as a ConnectOregon Project, with oversight from Oregon Department of Transportation. In 2021, the city of Nyssa received $3 million in federal funding for water or wastewater infrastructure, and put it toward extending a water line from the city to the reload center, which is north of the city.
The problem, according to officials, is that unprecedented inflation amid the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the possibility of cost overruns.
Brad Baird, with Anderson Perry and reload center project manager spoke in person at the meeting about the present situation. In a worst-case scenario, he said, there is a potential for more than $10 million in cost overruns.
“Contractually, [Malheur County Development Corporation] is not even close to awarding enough work to get past the $26 million that’s available, because you would never do that,” said Baird. “We’re here talking about these budget challenges that aren’t here yet, but they’re coming … I don’t want anyone to think that we’re all of a sudden in trouble, budget-wise. We’re fine budget-wise, but it’s coming when additional work occurs and it’s limiting some of the work that can occur in the future.”
The reload center is presently planned with four railroad tracks to be installed for shipping traffic. However, one of those tracks, known as track “C,” could be on the chopping block if additional funding cannot be found.
Baird said that while the project has not exceeded budget, the board is already preparing for the possibility of overruns closer to the range of $3 to $7 million, even without track “C.”
The low bid on the contract for a refrigerated storage building at the site, which is to be occupied by Americold, came in at $6.9 million on April 7. This was $2.5 million higher than expected. Baird attributed this to the increased cost of concrete as compared to a year ago.
Smith told those in attendance that the board will continue to seek additional funding sources alongside preparations to cut costs. The board’s goal, he said, is to deliver a finished project without having to borrow money.
“At the end of the day, Malheur County is going to have, if nothing else, a $29 million industrial development with zero debt, with no obligation to the taxpayers with no obligation to those who own property in the county,” said Smith.
On Wednesday morning, he further explained that the facility will be a Chevy and not a Cadillac.
“We will have a facility that opens,” Smith said. “Will we have lots of streets and other infrastructure? As of right now, no. But we will have water, wastewater and power.”
He noted that even if for some reason “it all fell apart,” there would still be 300 acres of industrial land ready for outright use.
He added that all the board’s bills are current and paid as agreed.
As construction progresses, Baird said the board will continue to evaluate what cost-cutting measures will be needed.
Recent dry weather conditions and the ability to use existing earth at the site has been working in favor of officials, reducing the amount that they have needed to truck in from other sources.
Earthwork ahead of laying railroad ties and track is ongoing and making progress, with delays, according to officials. And, there has been at least one interesting find at the construction site.
“We ran into big, huge pile of buried onions somebody had disposed of. Lots and lots of onions … five [or] six foot deep, 20 to 30 foot wide,” was the deposit’s measurements, said Baird.
Malheur County Environmental Director Craig Geddes confirmed in a phone interview on April 12 that Lytle Boulevard Landfill, the county landfill, does not accept onions.
In a phone interview on Wednesday morning, Smith confirmed that they plan to dry out the onions and spread them out across the land, using them as organic material.
One change order was approved during the meeting, for a cost increase of $63,639 related to changes in the amount of earthwork, railroad sub-ballast, riprap, 4-inch pit run and a closure barricade to be installed on Gem Avenue. Director Corey Maag moved to approve the change order, seconded by Director Jason Pearson. This motion carried unanimously.
Officials broke ground on the facility in October of 2021 and initially planned to have the project completed by this summer. In December of 2021, Baird said they had requested a schedule extension from ODOT through the end of 2022. He said that while it was fully expected everything would be built by the summer, it was good to have cushion for unforeseen circumstances. Officials now say they are aiming for a Sept. 28 completion date.
A third payment to Steve Lindley Contracting for earthwork and culverts was also approved by the board Tuesday, in the amount of $2,760,391.
Leslie Thompson contributed to this article.
