As Indian Creek Fire reaches 75% containment and another team readies to step in

VALE
As the Indian Creek Fire reaches three-fourths containment, it will be handed over to another team, according to a news release on Saturday morning from Incident Commander Brian Gales, who leads the Northwest Incident Management Team 13, currently managing the fire.
The High Desert Type 3 Incident Management Team led by Rob Gubser will take over operations on Sunday.
As they prepare to leave, Team 13 tips their hats to the local communities, saying their success in managing and suppressing the fire are largely due to “ the tremendous support of the communities of Juntura, Harper, Westfall, and Vale.”
“We appreciate the support of the community,” said Incident Commander trainee Aaron Schuh in the news release. “Everyone has been very friendly and accepting of us being here.”
This has included area residents expressing their gratitude to crews and preparing home-cooked meals for the firefighters who have to work in remote camps. Those meals included locally produced beef and were prepared by Westfall residents. They were “a welcome and much-appreciated treat,” according to the release.
Smoke is expected to clear out over the weekend with a cold front dropping temperatures into the 70s on Sunday.
With bow hunting season for elk and deer having started, fire officials have posted a hunter advisory information board is located at the entrance to Pole Creek Road with additional safety information.
The public is reminded that fire restrictions are still in effect across the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District and Bureau of Reclamation-protected lands. This includes a ban on campfires and open flames, driving or parking on dry vegetation, and operating equipment or engaging in activities that could create a spark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.