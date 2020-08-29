As Indian Creek Fire reaches 75% containment and another team readies to step in

The bold lines on the map show the areas where the boundary of the Indian Creek Fire is fully contained as of Saturday morning.

VALE

As the Indian Creek Fire reaches three-fourths containment, it will be handed over to another team, according to a news release on Saturday morning from Incident Commander Brian Gales, who leads the Northwest Incident Management Team 13, currently managing the fire.

The High Desert Type 3 Incident Management Team led by Rob Gubser will take over operations on Sunday.

As they prepare to leave, Team 13 tips their hats to the local communities, saying their success in managing and suppressing the fire are largely due to “ the tremendous support of the communities of Juntura, Harper, Westfall, and Vale.” 

“We appreciate the support of the community,” said Incident Commander trainee Aaron Schuh in the news release. “Everyone has been very friendly and accepting of us being here.” 

This has included area residents expressing their gratitude to crews and preparing home-cooked meals for the firefighters who have to work in remote camps. Those meals included locally produced beef and were prepared by Westfall residents. They were “a welcome and much-appreciated treat,” according to the release.  

Smoke is expected to clear out over the weekend with a cold front dropping temperatures into the 70s on Sunday.

With bow hunting season for elk and deer having started, fire officials have posted a hunter advisory information board is located at the entrance to Pole Creek Road with additional safety information. 

The public is reminded that fire restrictions are still in effect across the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District and Bureau of Reclamation-protected lands. This includes a ban on campfires and open flames, driving or parking on dry vegetation, and operating equipment or engaging in activities that could create a spark.

