As fire chief readies to hang up his helmet, he says he’s ‘ready to start a new adventure’

ONTARIO — A servant leader, one in a million, a caring heart, and someone who invests in people … these are some of the words used by firefighters at the Ontario Fire Department to describe their leader Chief Terry Leighton. After nearly six years in Ontario and more with 35 in Nampa prior to that, Leighton is getting ready to hang up his white helmet, the color signifying that he is a chief.
During a recent interview, Leighton said his decision to retire “shocked a lot of people” However, he will leave on a happy note, saying it wasn’t a decision that was motivated by anything but time.
First, he said, was the desire to be healthy enough to do things with his wife, Dawn. The couple has put vacations and other plans on hold, largely due to his job. One thing that got him thinking about that in recent months, was when a friend of his who was a training chief in Caldwell died out of nowhere at the age of 55.
The second thing was a song he heard for the first time on the radio by Cody Johnson, called “Tell You Can’t.” The song delivers a message about a man who was too busy to go fishing with his dad, ask his girlfriend to marry him or fix up an old car. “You can keep putting off forever … ’til you can’t,” Johnson says about many things in life.
To make it ultra special for his wife, who has been his “big supporter,” he picked her birthday, Oct. 18, as his final day.
“I am ready to start a new adventure in my life and spend more time with my awesome wife and family,” he said in his official retirement letter.
He noted that over the years he has made some great friends and considers many of them family, as they welcomed him with open arms.
He said there are three highlights in his short career in Ontario. The first two are getting two extra full-time positions for the department, noting that it was an achievement that will help the firefighters for years to come. The third was getting to see the Public Safety Training Facility start to come together.
The job for fire chief is still listed on the city website with the reviews of the first applications set to take place on Thursday.
When asked about the retirement, Pro Tem City Manager Dan Cummings, who is also the director of Community Development, said Leighton’s would be “tough boots to fill.” However, he told the Ontario City Council at the last meeting that the city staff and those on Leighton’s team are committed to making sure he can retire by Oct. 18.
Leighton was hired in November of 2016 to replace Fire Chief Al Higinbotham, who helped Leighton transition into his new position.
Leighton is hopeful he’ll be able to do that with whomever his replacement is, and also plans to stay involved with the Firefighters Association, which does fundraising and planning for the department. However, people might not see him as much around the community eventually, as he plans to sell his home here. He said they still have a home in Meridian, and plan to move back. Part of that reason is to be closer to his family. He has two sons, one who is a Navy doctor in Camp Pendleton and one who lives in Meridian, who used to play pro baseball in Europe, Germany, Australia and South Africa. The son in Meridian has his own son: the chief’s seven-month-old grandson, who he is looking forward to spending lots of time with.
“In 40 years, I’ve seen my share of sad things, but I’ve seen a lot of good stuff, too,” Leighton said, noting that his faith has largely helped carry him through.
He said the best reward is the satisfaction of helping people.
High comments for the chief
Leighton’s strong bond with his team plays out in comments requested from his colleagues.
“Chief will be so missed but it’s time for him to take time for himself and his wife, Dawn,” reads a comment from firefighter Jonathan Rico. “They have both sacrificed so much over the years to serve the community.”
Rico also said that Leighton taught him to invest in people.
“Those investments pay dividends throughout your career. I wouldn’t be where I am if Chief Leighton didn’t invest his time in me and believe in me. He has reinstated the value and meaning of servitude by living a Christ like life. He always leads from the front and is the first to help someone in need, regardless of who they are. He wears many hats but the one he is most proud of is that of a Christian.”
Firefighter Jared Gammage said he knew retirement would be bittersweet for Leighton.
“Not many of us get to spend over 40 years doing what we love everyday. This is what Chief Leighton has done with honor and with the thanks of his fellow firefighters and the communities he has served. With his wife Dawn by his side it is time to enjoy a well deserved retirement and start that next chapter of life. God speed to our fire family parents, and know it’s not goodbye, you are always welcome. Congrats again to you both.”
Many of his team spoke of his leadership.
“Chief Leighton is a servant leader who would literally give you the shirt off of his back. He cares deeply for his staff and is approachable with more than work issues; he’ll laugh with you and he’ll cry with you,” said Clint Benson. “He once sat all day in a gymnasium to watch my son wrestle at a tournament. He’s that type of person. No one will fill his shoes.”
His leadership already has left a lasting impression on one of his newest staffers, Charlotte New.
“Chief Leighton’s light is infectious. Even on bad days his love and passion for his job and our community radiates from him,” she said. “In the month that I have been here, I feel like I have become a better person because of him. When faced with difficult situations, In the back of my mind I find myself asking what would Chief do? He handles every situation with love and grace and I hope that quality will live on through this department.”
Jordan Watts described the chief as community-oriented, having a huge heart, great leadership who leads from the top, and someone who “helped me to learn and grow.”
Saying there would never truly be a replacement and that he would be missed beyond measure, New said Leighton “is one in a million.”
Part-time relief worker Tom Davis said that the chief strived to ensure that everyone was able to work together.
“The one thing that set Terry apart from others was his caring heart for our department, departments throughout the valley and the community,” Davis said. “Hate to see him retire but he does need to be able to enjoy his later years.”
Career firefighter and EMT Mark Saito echoed his peers in wishing the chief well in his retirement, stating that it would be a huge loss for the department and community.
“I have never seen anyone become so fully involved in a community,” he said of Leighton. “Not even long-time residents are as involved as this man.”
Saito said if anyone had a need, the chief was there to help out, and genuinely cares about his “fire family.” He said no other fire chief before him had been so in tune with the needs of the department.
Those needs aren’t just about equipment either, but caring about how his teams is feeling or how they are dealing with a particularly difficult call.
“To me, he has been like a big brother, always watching over me to make sure I’m okay,” Saito said. “I am very sad to see my friend leave but I am happy for his new adventure.”
